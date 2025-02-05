Moana 2 has become a mega-hit, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office

Disney's animated sequel Moana 2 grossed $221 million in its first weekend after its premiere on Thanksgiving Day 2024. The film's total gross has already exceeded $1 billion. This is reported by Collider, according to UNN.

After premiering with a whopping $221 million on Thanksgiving Day 2024, Moana 2 has gone on to gross $453 million domestically and $583 million worldwide, bringing its global total to $1.03 billion. "Moana 2 was one of three films in 2024 to break the $1 billion mark. In addition, the film has also recently passed the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel directed by Ryan Coogler, and entered the top thirty highest-grossing films at the domestic box office.

According to media reports, at the time of writing, Moana 2 is among the top 15 highest-grossing PG films at the domestic box office, ranking 11th, ahead of Shrek 2, but still behind Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope."

Moana 2's biggest box office competitor since its premiere in theaters has been Wicked: The Enchantress, the Broadway musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, which has grossed an impressive $470 million in the United States, even more than Moana 2. However, "Wicked: The Conjuring" lags behind "Moana 2" by more than $300 million in foreign markets, where the live-action film has grossed $250 million internationally compared to $583 million for "Moana 2."

"Moana 2 is also one of the top twenty highest-grossing Disney films ever, recently surpassing Captain Marvel (2019) but still lagging behind Avengers: Age of Ultron" in the domestic box office.

