Marvel showed the first trailer of “Fantastic Four” with Pedro Pascal

Marvel has presented the first trailer for the movie "The Fantastic Four: The Fantastic Four: First Steps", writes UNN.

Details

The film stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) as Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon) as the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Baggrag (The Bear) as the Creature. The cast also includes Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyon and John Malkovich.

The trailer, according to Variety, gives a glimpse into the lives of each of the heroes before and after they received their powers, as well as a brief overview of the villain Galactus. But most of all, it emphasizes the importance of the Fantastic Four as a whole: "No matter what life throws at us, we face it together-as a family," Kirby says in the video.

This version of the Fantastic Four is said to be set in a retro-futuristic 1960s Manhattan. Producer Kevin Feige confirmed on the "Official Marvel Podcast" that the movie will be a historical installment set in New York, although he said it may not be the New York fans know in the MCU.

"Fantastic Four: The First Steps" will be released in theaters on July 25.

Addendum

Two previous versions of the Fantastic Four hit the big screen thanks to 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the company and worked to bring Marvel's "First Family" to the MCU. In the 2000s, Ioan Griffiths, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis played the characters in two films, followed by a failed 2015 reboot with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell.