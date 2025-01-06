Disney and Sony received millions from business in Russia after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Disney and Sony received millions from business in Russia after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine

Disney and Sony received millions from business in Russia after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine

Disney and Sony received £13.5 million from a joint venture in Russia after the war in Ukraine broke out. Payments were received in March 2022 and the second half of 2023, despite the announcement of the cessation of operations.

Disney and Sony have received 13.5 million pounds (about $17 million) in payments from a Russian joint venture after the invasion of Ukraine, despite the suspension of operations in the country. This is reported by the Telegraph , UNN.

Details 

The Moscow-based Walt Disney Studios Sony Pictures Releasing (WDSSPR), responsible for marketing and distributing films in Russia produced by the two studios, paid £13.1 million in dividends in March 2022 to Eastern European Holdings (EEH), a month after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to an analysis of recently filed accounts, a further £440,000 was paid out between July and December 2023.

The funds were jointly owned by Disney and Sony's Columbia Pictures division based in London.

These dividends were received before the studios officially announced the termination of their activities in the Russian market. As noted, neither Disney nor Sony is no longer doing business in Russia, and there is no evidence that these companies have violated sanctions or acted improperly. However, the timing of these dividends raises a number of questions about the ethics of these Hollywood giants' actions. It is known that on March 10, 2022, Disney announced the suspension of all business operations in Russia after the outbreak of hostilities, and Sony followed suit the next day. Nevertheless, only a few days after that, in March 2022, the company received large payments from its Russian joint venture. A week after that, EEH received £13.1 million in dividends from WDSSPR, which were subsequently paid to Sony and Disney.

EEH was established by Disney and Sony in 2006 and was responsible for the release of such cartoons as Frozen and Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Russia. Disney and Sony decided to terminate the joint venture in June 2020, and dividends were paid in connection with the cessation of operations in the aggressor country.

Sony and Disney declined to comment on the situation.

“This is bullsh*t": Zelensky says he asked US to impose sanctions on Russia before full-scale invasion05.01.25, 22:07 • 66679 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
ukraineUkraine

