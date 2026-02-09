$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 9942 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 16898 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 34070 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 36540 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34823 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 34396 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25868 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17580 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13185 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
"Dishonest Procurement" for the Defense Forces: UAH 3.2 billion in damages identified, 39 individuals received suspicions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Throughout 2026, 39 individuals were notified of suspicion in 19 criminal proceedings under the "Dishonest Procurement" program. The total amount of damages is UAH 3.2 billion.

"Dishonest Procurement" for the Defense Forces: UAH 3.2 billion in damages identified, 39 individuals received suspicions

Within the framework of the "Unfair Procurement" program, during 2026, under the procedural guidance of specialized defense prosecutors, 39 individuals were notified of suspicion in 19 criminal proceedings. The total amount of damages is UAH 3.2 billion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, law enforcement officers uncovered new schemes for purchasing firewood at inflated prices. Former officials of the KEV are accused of causing damages to the state of more than UAH 4.4 million.

- the report says.

Odesa region: firewood at twice the market price

The former head of the design and estimate group of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district's KEC is suspected of official negligence (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, he failed to conduct a market analysis and arbitrarily set the price for timber, almost doubling it.

In 2023–2024, two contracts were concluded for the supply of over 2,000 cubic meters of firewood. As a result, the state suffered damages of more than UAH 2 million.

Mykolaiv region: embezzlement scheme through a controlled enterprise

The former head and authorized procurement officer of the KEV Mykolaiv were notified of suspicion under Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, they organized a scheme: instead of purchasing timber from "Forests of Ukraine" at market prices, they concluded a contract with a controlled enterprise that was actually not operating.

The firewood was actually purchased from third parties at a lower price, and the difference of UAH 2.4 million was appropriated.

Drone procurement with a 2.6 million UAH "markup": embezzlement of budget funds exposed in Poltava region27.01.26, 16:43 • 8627 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine