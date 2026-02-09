"Dishonest Procurement" for the Defense Forces: UAH 3.2 billion in damages identified, 39 individuals received suspicions
Kyiv • UNN
Throughout 2026, 39 individuals were notified of suspicion in 19 criminal proceedings under the "Dishonest Procurement" program. The total amount of damages is UAH 3.2 billion.
In Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, law enforcement officers uncovered new schemes for purchasing firewood at inflated prices. Former officials of the KEV are accused of causing damages to the state of more than UAH 4.4 million.
Odesa region: firewood at twice the market price
The former head of the design and estimate group of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district's KEC is suspected of official negligence (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, he failed to conduct a market analysis and arbitrarily set the price for timber, almost doubling it.
In 2023–2024, two contracts were concluded for the supply of over 2,000 cubic meters of firewood. As a result, the state suffered damages of more than UAH 2 million.
Mykolaiv region: embezzlement scheme through a controlled enterprise
The former head and authorized procurement officer of the KEV Mykolaiv were notified of suspicion under Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
According to the investigation, they organized a scheme: instead of purchasing timber from "Forests of Ukraine" at market prices, they concluded a contract with a controlled enterprise that was actually not operating.
The firewood was actually purchased from third parties at a lower price, and the difference of UAH 2.4 million was appropriated.
