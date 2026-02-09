"Dishonest Procurement" for the Defense Forces: UAH 3.2 billion in damages identified, 39 individuals received suspicions

Within the framework of the "Unfair Procurement" program, during 2026, under the procedural guidance of specialized defense prosecutors, 39 individuals were notified of suspicion in 19 criminal proceedings. The total amount of damages is UAH 3.2 billion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

In Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, law enforcement officers uncovered new schemes for purchasing firewood at inflated prices. Former officials of the KEV are accused of causing damages to the state of more than UAH 4.4 million.