Dirty air from Europe is already creeping up on Ukraine

A cloud of polluted air is approaching Ukraine, which is already affecting its quality. According to Ventusky, the polluted air is moving from the west, UNN reports.

According to the Ventusky weather radar, as of 11:00 a.m. on February 4, polluted air is covering the eastern regions of Poland and moving into Ukraine from the west and north.

Tomorrow, on February 5, the polluted air will reach Lviv and Ternopil region. The pollution levels there will be in the range of 20-30.

On February 6, the air will be the dirtiest in Lviv region, where the pollution levels will reach 40-60.



