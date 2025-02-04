Dirty air from Europe is already creeping up on Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28038 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67998 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102947 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106305 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124379 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102460 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130153 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113312 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106896 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103466 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94081 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112904 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107357 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28091 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124384 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130156 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163005 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153073 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1633 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107357 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112904 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138702 views
Dirty air from Europe is already creeping up on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49291 views

A cloud of polluted air from Poland is approaching Ukraine from the west and north. On February 5-6, Lviv and Ternopil regions will be most affected, with pollution levels reaching 40-60 units.

A cloud of polluted air is approaching Ukraine, which is already affecting its quality. According to Ventusky, the polluted air is moving from the west, UNN reports.

A cloud of polluted air is approaching Ukraine, which is already affecting the country's air quality.

Image

According to the Ventusky weather radar, as of 11:00 a.m. on February 4, polluted air is covering the eastern regions of Poland and moving into Ukraine from the west and north.

Tomorrow, on February 5, the polluted air will reach Lviv and  Ternopil region. The pollution levels there will be in the range of 20-30.

Image

On February 6, the air will be the dirtiest in Lviv region, where the pollution levels will reach 40-60.

Image

Recall 

Engineers have created a system to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with a concentration of 420 parts per million. The technology uses hot water instead of electricity, making it 50% more energy efficient.

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
polandPoland

