"Dinner in honor of His Excellency Vladimir Putin": A printer in Alaska revealed a plan for a meeting between US and Russian leaders

The dinner menu for the summit in Alaska stated that the event would be held "in honor of His Excellency Vladimir Putin." This was reported by the American National Public Radio (NPR), according to UNN.

It is noted that in the public printer of a hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, guests found eight pages of documents describing the plan for the meeting between the Russian and American leaders.

Specifically, the exact locations and times of the summit meetings, phone numbers of American officials, and even the dinner plan were indicated. The menu included salads, filet mignon, halibut, and crème brûlée.

A gift from Trump was also mentioned – a statuette of a bald eagle, which he never presented publicly.

According to protocol, the leaders were to sit opposite each other, next to their advisors and ministers.

John Michaels, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who lectures on national security, noted that the documents found in the hotel printer in Alaska indicate gaps in the preparation for the high-level meeting.

It seems to me that this is another proof of the administration's negligence and incompetence. You can't leave documents in the printer. It's very simple - said Michaels.

The publication adds that the printed documents are the latest example of a series of security breaches by Trump administration officials. Earlier this week, participants in a law enforcement group chat, which included US Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, added a random person to a conversation about the ongoing search for a convicted attempted murderer. In March, US national security officials accidentally included a journalist in a group chat about upcoming military strikes in Yemen.

The day before, Trump and Putin met at Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. They shook hands twice and drove in the same car to the summit venue.

The negotiations were held in a "three-on-three" format. From the American side, in addition to Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff were present. From the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Putin's aide Ushakov.

Soon it became known that Putin and Trump were leaving Alaska after the talks. Trump canceled dinner with the Russian delegation.

