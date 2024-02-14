"Diia" will become an open-source application: the government has made a decision

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that the government had adopted a resolution that allows opening the Diia code. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The whole world is focusing on open-source products. The main advantage is that any developer from anywhere in the world can study the documentation and start developing their own additional services or microservices that will fit the application, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that with open source and documentation, Diia can be quickly exported to other countries.

Open-source products are about transparency, which will also be a good signal to our partners. The world's top products are based on open source. For example, the Estonian application X-Road - on its basis we built the Trembita system, which is responsible for the rapid exchange of data between registries, - Fedorov said.

He also added that the IT community will be able to understand how Diia works, analyze the code and features of the app's architecture. Developers will also be able to suggest changes or improvements that will be considered by our team.

Fedorov emphasized that Diia will be the first open-source government application, but noted that "no one will be able to access the registers and encryption features" of the service.

Recall

Since May 2021, more than half a million new businesses have been opened automatically through the Ukrainian app Diia, 52% of which were started by women.