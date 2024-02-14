"Diia" will become an open-source application: the government has made a decision

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 42144 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112823 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119208 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161529 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264145 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176300 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166718 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234940 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 87005 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 68113 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 45243 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 80896 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 39041 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264131 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234933 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232274 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112811 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92912 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116138 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116877 views
"Diia" will become an open-source application: the government has made a decision

"Diia" will become an open-source application: the government has made a decision

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25223 views

The government passed a resolution that allows the Diia app to become an open source application so that developers from around the world can study its code and suggest improvements.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that the government had adopted a resolution that allows opening the Diia code. He wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The whole world is focusing on open-source products. The main advantage is that any developer from anywhere in the world can study the documentation and start developing their own additional services or microservices that will fit the application,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that with open source and documentation, Diia can be quickly exported to other countries.

Open-source products are about transparency, which will also be a good signal to our partners. The world's top products are based on open source. For example, the Estonian application X-Road - on its basis we built the Trembita system, which is responsible for the rapid exchange of data between registries,

- Fedorov said.

He also added that the IT community will be able to understand how Diia works, analyze the code and features of the app's architecture. Developers will also be able to suggest changes or improvements that will be considered by our team.

Fedorov emphasized that Diia will be the first open-source government application, but noted that "no one will be able to access the registers and encryption features" of the service.

Recall

Since May 2021, more than half a million new businesses have been opened automatically through the Ukrainian app Diia, 52% of which were started by women.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
telegramTelegram

Contact us about advertising