Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets

In recent years, digital detox has become a popular trend among those who seek to limit the time spent on phones and screens. UNN spoke with practical psychologist Victoria Serman to find out how to do this gradually and effectively.

Digital detox: what it is and why it has become popular

Digital detox is a conscious refusal of all gadgets for a certain period of time. Its goal is to reduce dependence on devices and restore balance between online and offline life. Most often, the popularity of digital detox in recent years is explained by the fact that people have become very overloaded with information. They face an endless stream of news and content every day, which causes stress and fatigue.

Another reason is the certain dependence of modern people on screens. Too much time spent in front of a screen leads to insomnia and reduces further productivity. Also, no less important reason is that people have begun to realize that by spending time online, they miss the feeling of being "here and now" and lack "live communication."

Facebook named the most toxic platform for eco-activists - study

How to reduce screen dependence

I advise controlling the time spent on gadgets using alarms and screen time. It is better to reduce this time gradually: for example, start using the phone 30 minutes less, and reduce screen time by another 1 hour in a week. - Victoria advises.

She also suggests making an agreement with yourself so that giving up gadgets and devices is easier for you. For example, the psychologist advises not to use your phone if you are walking somewhere. Or not to use gadgets during lunch or dinner. You can come up with your own rules, the main thing is that they are followed.

I also advise not to use your phone before bed, because it excites the nervous system, which negatively affects sleep and well-being in the morning, respectively. - says Victoria.

Information detox

To conduct an information detox, the psychologist advises setting certain "quiet hours" for yourself without social networks or news sites where you usually get information. These can be 2 hours before bed or, if you work at a computer, an hour of lunch break, etc. On weekends, you should try to arrange an "internet-free day" by occupying yourself with something more interesting.

Also, review the number of sources from which you usually get information. Often, a person is subscribed to dozens of public pages that duplicate the same information. Choose 2-3 verified resources; usually, this is enough to stay informed about important events.

How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist

Social media detox and its benefits

"It is absolutely realistic to do a digital detox, but you need to replace gadgets with something interesting specifically for you," the specialist emphasizes.

This can be sports, creativity, meeting friends, books, etc. Choose a hobby that truly brings you pleasure and try not to use your phone or other devices during these activities to fully focus on what you are doing at a particular moment. The benefits of such an experiment will not keep you waiting long.

Your health will improve, your nervous system will become calmer, and as a result, the quality of your sleep will improve. Less stress, more attention to yourself and the environment, and the greatest benefit is that you will have a lot of time for other things. - the psychologist emphasizes.

Psychologist explained the difference between a panic attack and an acute stress reaction

How to do a digital detox: practical tips

According to the psychologist, the best way to do a digital detox is to combine it with something pleasant, from meeting friends to an interesting weekend with a rich program. The psychologist also advises choosing a "partner" in this matter, with whom you can support each other, communicate, and discuss what worries you. Such "paired work" can be much more effective, because we often replace live communication with digital communication. However, there are cases when digital addiction may require deeper study.

My recommendation is to gradually reduce the use of gadgets to achieve a greater and long-term result. Gadget addiction, like other addictions, will not just disappear; it can be replaced by something else. This means there is something valuable for you in it. You can also consult a psychologist to find out the reasons for your specific gadget addiction and reduce it; all the answers are within you. - the specialist notes.

Fear and Anxiety: Psychologist Explains the Difference