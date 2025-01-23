ukenru
02:39 PM • 86655 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 100259 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108187 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111062 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131640 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103761 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135390 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103781 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119623 views
February 28, 09:52 AM • 63736 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 114306 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 34774 views
02:48 PM • 31414 views
02:39 PM • 86655 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131640 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135390 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 167157 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156906 views
03:20 PM • 27252 views
02:48 PM • 31414 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 114306 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 119623 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 140289 views
“Difficulties analyzed, conclusions drawn": Anna Kyivska Brigade gains combat capabilities - Syrskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27729 views

The Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inspected the 155th Mechanized Brigade and noted its progress in acquiring combat capabilities. Syrskyi thanked France for its assistance in creating the brigade and decided to strengthen the units.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about work in the Pokrovsk sector, training of servicemen, heroic work of the UAV strike brigade and problematic issues that have already been addressed.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He spent the day working in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts. I heard from brigade commanders about the specifics of combat operations. He paid special attention to the 155th separate mechanised brigade. It is worth noting that the brigade is gradually acquiring certain combat capabilities. All the negative aspects and difficulties that arose during its deployment in Ukraine have been analysed and conclusions drawn, which will be taken into account in the course of further training of the servicemen

- General Syrsky said. 

In the context of the 155th Mechanized Brigade, Syrsky thanked international partners, in particular France, "which was the first country to respond to the request to create a mechanized brigade and fulfilled all its obligations.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that he had listened to the problematic issues and requests for current needs.

He worked in a separate regiment of the Airborne Forces, with a view to its further scaling into a new type of brigade. I got acquainted with new technological developments that are improved to meet the challenges of war and immediately applied directly on the battlefield.

Syrskyi noted the actions of the "Birds of Magyara" UAV strike brigade and emphasized that mechanized, airborne assault brigades are heroically holding back the superior forces of the Russian occupiers and effectively destroying enemy personnel and military equipment. 

Took the necessary decisions to strengthen the units with reserves and resources to perform tasks more efficiently 

- said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Over the last day, 55 combat engagements took place, 33 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy actively attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the vicinity of 15 localities , nine battles are still ongoing.

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
franceFrance
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

