“Difficulties analyzed, conclusions drawn": Anna Kyivska Brigade gains combat capabilities - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about work in the Pokrovsk sector, training of servicemen, heroic work of the UAV strike brigade and problematic issues that have already been addressed.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He spent the day working in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts. I heard from brigade commanders about the specifics of combat operations. He paid special attention to the 155th separate mechanised brigade. It is worth noting that the brigade is gradually acquiring certain combat capabilities. All the negative aspects and difficulties that arose during its deployment in Ukraine have been analysed and conclusions drawn, which will be taken into account in the course of further training of the servicemen - General Syrsky said.

In the context of the 155th Mechanized Brigade, Syrsky thanked international partners, in particular France, "which was the first country to respond to the request to create a mechanized brigade and fulfilled all its obligations.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that he had listened to the problematic issues and requests for current needs.

He worked in a separate regiment of the Airborne Forces, with a view to its further scaling into a new type of brigade. I got acquainted with new technological developments that are improved to meet the challenges of war and immediately applied directly on the battlefield.

Syrskyi noted the actions of the "Birds of Magyara" UAV strike brigade and emphasized that mechanized, airborne assault brigades are heroically holding back the superior forces of the Russian occupiers and effectively destroying enemy personnel and military equipment.

Took the necessary decisions to strengthen the units with reserves and resources to perform tasks more efficiently - said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Over the last day, 55 combat engagements took place, 33 of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy actively attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the vicinity of 15 localities , nine battles are still ongoing.

