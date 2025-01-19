Syrsky on the situation in the Pokrovsk sector: “We are doing everything to prevent its capture”

Enemy troops have concentrated their best units for an offensive in the Pokrovsk direction, trying to capture the city. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with journalist Andriy Tsapliyenko, UNN reports.

The enemy is making every effort to take Pokrovsk, and we are doing everything to prevent its capture... The enemy is concentrating its best units there, the best units. He has the ability to change them, because he has a greater potential for offensive actions. So far - Syrsky said

He added that Russian losses in the Pokrovsk sector are "many times higher" than those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

