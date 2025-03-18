Didenko announced when real spring weather will come to Ukraine
UNN
On March 19, cold weather with light precipitation is expected in Ukraine. From March 20, the day of the spring equinox, warming will begin to +8…+14 °C.
Cold weather should be expected in Ukraine on Wednesday, March 19. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within 0…-5 °C, during the day - +3…+8 °C. Precipitation is possible in places, UNN reports with reference to the forecast from weatherman Natalia Didenko.
On March 19, slight precipitation is likely in some places, during the day there will be less of it and it will remain only in the east of Ukraine, in some areas of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kropyvnytskyi regions. And that's it) Because - an anticyclone will prevail (map below)
According to Didenko, the wind will also begin to subside, but tomorrow it will still be somewhat gusty. However, already from March 20, on the day of the spring equinox, warming will begin in Ukraine, which will cover all regions by the end of the week. It will not be too hot, but within quite comfortable limits of +8…+14 °C.
In Kyiv, light precipitation in the form of sleet is possible tonight and tomorrow morning. However, this snow will melt very quickly.
Also, according to Didenko, 0…-2 °C is expected in Kyiv at night. Tomorrow afternoon up to +5 °C.
Already on March 20, warming will also come to Kyiv on the day of the spring equinox, up to +9 °C is expected
Addition
In Kyiv, work is underway to clean and treat roads and sidewalks from ice. From the night to the streets of the city 157 units of "Kyivavtodor" equipment went out. Primarily, work is carried out on the main highways, bridges, slopes and ascents.
In Kyiv, due to the predicted bad weather, the country's largest flag was temporarily lowered. According to KO "Kyivzelenbud", in order to protect the flag from damage, the flag will remain lowered until weather conditions improve.