Did not open the shelter during a missile attack on the capital: the court overturned the verdict against polyclinic guard Moshkin

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
03:53 PM • 7040 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 18094 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 25681 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 153493 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 92377 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 165453 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 172676 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 148018 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 120038 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 38417 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
51%
745mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 118757 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 117934 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 106221 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 103934 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 96551 views
Publications
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 18098 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 58698 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 165464 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 172683 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 148024 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 28246 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 157984 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 286895 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 306595 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 300627 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
Bild
Mi-8

Did not open the shelter during a missile attack on the capital: the court overturned the verdict against polyclinic guard Moshkin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the verdict against polyclinic guard Vadym Moshkin in the case of the closed shelter, returning the case for retrial. Moshkin claims he did not hear knocking, and the explosion occurred when he tried to open the door.

Did not open the shelter during a missile attack on the capital: the court overturned the verdict against polyclinic guard Moshkin

The Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the four-year sentence of Vadym Moshkin, a polyclinic guard in the Desnianskyi district, who was found guilty in the tragedy involving a locked shelter during the shelling on June 1, 2023. The case was returned for a new trial to the court of first instance, UNN reports with reference to the court's decision.

Details

The Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to overturn the conviction against Vadym Moshkin, a former polyclinic guard in the capital's Desnianskyi district. Moshkin himself filed an appeal, insisting that he initially did not hear knocking at the door. According to him, when he heard people and tried to open it, an explosion occurred, as a result of which the entrance glass structure fell, and he himself was injured.

The verdict of the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv dated July 30, 2024, regarding PERSON_6 - to be overturned, a new trial to be scheduled in the court of first instance 

- stated in the court's decision.

Recall

On the night of June 1, 2023, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district, debris hit a polyclinic building and a neighboring multi-story building. As a result of the tragedy, three people died, including a 9-year-old girl, and about twenty more were injured.

During the air raid, residents tried to hide in the polyclinic's shelter, but it turned out to be locked. Because of this, the investigation brought suspicions against a number of officials: the first deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration Iryna Aleksieienko, the director of the medical institution Oleh Shuhalych, his deputy Vasyl Desyk, and the guard Vadym Moshkin.

Subsequently, suspicion was also announced against the head of the Kyiv City State Administration's security department, Roman Tkachuk. He was initially placed under round-the-clock house arrest and suspended from his position, but in October 2023, the court allowed him to return to work.

In July 2024, the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv found guard Vadym Moshkin guilty of leaving people in danger, which led to the death of three people. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

The preventive measure in the form of house arrest was automatically canceled after 6 months, as required by law.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv