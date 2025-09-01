Did not open the shelter during a missile attack on the capital: the court overturned the verdict against polyclinic guard Moshkin

The Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the four-year sentence of Vadym Moshkin, a polyclinic guard in the Desnianskyi district, who was found guilty in the tragedy involving a locked shelter during the shelling on June 1, 2023. The case was returned for a new trial to the court of first instance, UNN reports with reference to the court's decision.

Details

The Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to overturn the conviction against Vadym Moshkin, a former polyclinic guard in the capital's Desnianskyi district. Moshkin himself filed an appeal, insisting that he initially did not hear knocking at the door. According to him, when he heard people and tried to open it, an explosion occurred, as a result of which the entrance glass structure fell, and he himself was injured.

The verdict of the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv dated July 30, 2024, regarding PERSON_6 - to be overturned, a new trial to be scheduled in the court of first instance - stated in the court's decision.

Recall

On the night of June 1, 2023, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district, debris hit a polyclinic building and a neighboring multi-story building. As a result of the tragedy, three people died, including a 9-year-old girl, and about twenty more were injured.

During the air raid, residents tried to hide in the polyclinic's shelter, but it turned out to be locked. Because of this, the investigation brought suspicions against a number of officials: the first deputy head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration Iryna Aleksieienko, the director of the medical institution Oleh Shuhalych, his deputy Vasyl Desyk, and the guard Vadym Moshkin.

Subsequently, suspicion was also announced against the head of the Kyiv City State Administration's security department, Roman Tkachuk. He was initially placed under round-the-clock house arrest and suspended from his position, but in October 2023, the court allowed him to return to work.

In July 2024, the Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv found guard Vadym Moshkin guilty of leaving people in danger, which led to the death of three people. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

The preventive measure in the form of house arrest was automatically canceled after 6 months, as required by law.