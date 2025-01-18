Destruction in the capital: three cars burned down, infrastructure damaged

In the capital of Ukraine, rescuers extinguished three car fires, but ten cars were damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the morning shelling by the enemy. Three cars burned down and ten more were damaged in the attack. Several buildings were also damaged, including an administrative building, a business center and a shop. In addition, the main water supply was damaged.

Fires in one of the buildings were localized. According to preliminary data, the shelling claimed the lives of 4 people, and 3 others were wounded.

The company's 84 rescuers and 22 vehicles are actively working at the scene.

Death toll in Kyiv rises to 4 after strike, 3 wounded reported