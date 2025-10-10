Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, published footage of the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia on October 10 with kamikaze drones. Three people were injured, a 45-year-old man is in serious condition, and a 7-year-old boy died from his injuries.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, published footage of the aftermath of the night attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, which occurred on the night of October 10, Russian forces launched at least three strikes on the city using Shahed-type kamikaze drones. This was reported by UNN.
Details
According to Fedorov, three people were injured during the attack, including a 45-year-old man who is in serious condition in the hospital. SES rescuers published videos and photos showing the consequences of the hits: residential buildings were destroyed, and there are casualties.
The tragic news was the report of the death of a seven-year-old boy who received serious injuries during the shelling. Despite all the efforts of doctors, the child could not be saved.
7-year-old boy wounded during Russia's night attack dies in Zaporizhzhia - OVA10.10.25, 04:11 • 520 views