Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 12015 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 09:07 PM • 43382 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 79534 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 88765 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 166944 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 80489 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 58666 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141241 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57879 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73774 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

Publications
Exclusives
Destroyed enemy Mi-8 helicopters and Su-30 fighters: GUR presents the latest Magura naval drones for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

GUR presented the Magura series of naval drones for the first time, which are capable of destroying enemy ships and aircraft. With the help of drones, 15 targets were destroyed, including 2 Mi-8 helicopters and 2 Su-30 aircraft.

Destroyed enemy Mi-8 helicopters and Su-30 fighters: GUR presents the latest Magura naval drones for the first time

In Kyiv, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, together with a team of specialists from the special service, presented for the first time a series of Magura strike naval drones capable of destroying enemy ships and aircraft. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On May 14, 2025, in Kyiv, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, together with a team of specialists from the special service, publicly presented for the first time a series of Magura strike naval drones:

  • the famous “killer” ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Magura V5;
    • multifunctional platform Magura V6P;
      • Magura V7 missile-carrying drone, which for the first time in history destroyed an enemy combat aircraft;
        • Magura V7 model equipped with a combat machine gun module.

          Addendum

          Magura naval drones are the latest technological weapon, thanks to which the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate Group 13 managed to turn the situation in the Black Sea in favor of Ukraine.

          Over the course of two years of combat use of various modifications of the Magura drone, military intelligence masters have hit a total of 17 sea and air targets of the aggressor state of Russia, 15 of which have been completely destroyed: in particular, two enemy Mi-8 helicopters, two Su-30 fighters, large ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Sergei Kotov", "Ivanovets", "Caesar Kunikov" and other vessels. The damage inflicted on the enemy is estimated at more than half a billion dollars. 

          We can confidently say that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, have driven the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to their bases. They are constrained in their actions, they do not perform any tasks as intended [...] And on December 31, 2024, I believe, a turning point occurred in the history of the fleet - two Russian Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed, one was damaged. Also, as you know, we destroyed two planes

          - said the commander of Group 13 with the call sign “Thirteenth”.

          Let us remind you

          In December 2024, a Magura V5 naval drone with R-73 "SeeDragon" missiles destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter near Cape Tarkhankut. The second enemy helicopter was damaged and managed to reach the airfield.

          And in May 2025, the Ukrainian military for the first time in the world destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone. The cost of the aircraft is about 50 million dollars, the operation was carried out near Novorossiysk.

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          WarTechnologies
          Sukhoi Su-30
          Mi-8
          Kirill Budanov
          Ukraine
