Destroyed enemy Mi-8 helicopters and Su-30 fighters: GUR presents the latest Magura naval drones for the first time

In Kyiv, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, together with a team of specialists from the special service, presented for the first time a series of Magura strike naval drones capable of destroying enemy ships and aircraft. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On May 14, 2025, in Kyiv, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, together with a team of specialists from the special service, publicly presented for the first time a series of Magura strike naval drones:

the famous “killer” ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Magura V5;

multifunctional platform Magura V6P;

Magura V7 missile-carrying drone, which for the first time in history destroyed an enemy combat aircraft;

Magura V7 model equipped with a combat machine gun module.

Addendum

Magura naval drones are the latest technological weapon, thanks to which the soldiers of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate Group 13 managed to turn the situation in the Black Sea in favor of Ukraine.

Over the course of two years of combat use of various modifications of the Magura drone, military intelligence masters have hit a total of 17 sea and air targets of the aggressor state of Russia, 15 of which have been completely destroyed: in particular, two enemy Mi-8 helicopters, two Su-30 fighters, large ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "Sergei Kotov", "Ivanovets", "Caesar Kunikov" and other vessels. The damage inflicted on the enemy is estimated at more than half a billion dollars.

We can confidently say that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Group 13, have driven the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation to their bases. They are constrained in their actions, they do not perform any tasks as intended [...] And on December 31, 2024, I believe, a turning point occurred in the history of the fleet - two Russian Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed, one was damaged. Also, as you know, we destroyed two planes - said the commander of Group 13 with the call sign “Thirteenth”.

Let us remind you

In December 2024, a Magura V5 naval drone with R-73 "SeeDragon" missiles destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter near Cape Tarkhankut. The second enemy helicopter was damaged and managed to reach the airfield.

And in May 2025, the Ukrainian military for the first time in the world destroyed a Russian Su-30 with a Magura naval drone. The cost of the aircraft is about 50 million dollars, the operation was carried out near Novorossiysk.