Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov appeared in court, where he could be suspended from office

Today, July 1, the High Anti-Corruption Court began considering a motion to remove Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov from office, who is suspected of abuse of power and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties, UNN reports.

Details

Oleksiy Chernyshov appeared in court for the hearing of the motion to remove him from office.

Additionally

Oleksiy Chernyshov is suspected of abuse of power and receiving illegal benefits on a particularly large scale. According to the investigation, he facilitated the transfer of a land plot in Kyiv to one of the capital's developers at a reduced price in exchange for apartment discounts for himself and individuals he designated.

The court chose a pre-trial measure for him – bail of 120 million hryvnias. A Radio Svoboda correspondent reports that, according to Chernyshov's lawyers, he has not yet paid this amount. The defense stated that "work is ongoing."

Chernyshov stated that he considers the bail amount too high, but will look for opportunities to pay it