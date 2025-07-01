Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov appeared in court, where he could be suspended from office

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2767 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10231 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43235 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32054 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45175 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118017 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122499 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58332 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115360 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176378 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+21°
6.3m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 68260 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72775 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 33175 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30691 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22923 views
Publications
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 3194 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43235 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 118017 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 122499 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 126021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 23001 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30756 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72849 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 122951 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 123789 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov appeared in court, where he could be suspended from office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Today, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) began considering the issue of suspending Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, suspected of abuse of power and receiving a bribe. He was granted bail of 120 million hryvnias, which has not yet been paid.

Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov appeared in court, where he could be suspended from office

Today, July 1, the High Anti-Corruption Court began considering a motion to remove Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov from office, who is suspected of abuse of power and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties, UNN reports.

Details

Oleksiy Chernyshov appeared in court for the hearing of the motion to remove him from office.

Additionally

Oleksiy Chernyshov is suspected of abuse of power and receiving illegal benefits on a particularly large scale. According to the investigation, he facilitated the transfer of a land plot in Kyiv to one of the capital's developers at a reduced price in exchange for apartment discounts for himself and individuals he designated.

The court chose a pre-trial measure for him – bail of 120 million hryvnias. A Radio Svoboda correspondent reports that, according to Chernyshov's lawyers, he has not yet paid this amount. The defense stated that "work is ongoing."

Chernyshov stated that he considers the bail amount too high, but will look for opportunities to pay it27.06.25, 19:59 • 3199 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9