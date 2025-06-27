Chernyshov stated that he considers the bail amount too high, but will look for opportunities to pay it

Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, for whom the High Anti-Corruption Court today chose a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias, stated that he considers the amount of bail too large, because his current accounts are currently in a state of legal restrictions, but he will look for an opportunity to pay it, reports UNN.

The court made such a decision. I clearly have to comply with it. I will consider the possibilities. Obviously, this is a huge challenge for me. I believe that the amount is too large given that my current accounts are also currently under legal restrictions. Therefore, but we will sort it out, we will look for opportunities - said Chernyshov.

Addendum

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, the SAPo officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

Today, June 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias.