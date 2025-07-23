Deputy Minister of Defense responsible for digitalization resigns

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko is leaving her post, as she announced on Wednesday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"For almost two years, I had the honor of leading the digitalization efforts of the Ministry of Defense. The most challenging and responsible job of my life," Chernohorenko stated, listing her achievements.

"I worked with one of the strongest teams in the government, which made all this happen! Thank you for working 16 hours a day, for your concern for the problems of our users," she noted.

Reference

Kateryna Chernohorenko has been Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization since 2023. Prior to that, in 2022-2023, she was involved in the "Army of Drones" project. Even earlier, from 2019-2022, she worked at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.