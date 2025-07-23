Deputy Minister of Defense responsible for digitalization resigns

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
09:26 AM • 5050 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 17591 views
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
07:59 AM • 29450 views
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
06:28 AM • 80810 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 59790 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 66367 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 79764 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 119682 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 113778 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 102528 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
50%
746mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy: new prisoner exchange could take place as early as WednesdayJuly 23, 12:01 AM • 49605 views
Trump demands investigation into Obama over intelligence manipulationJuly 23, 12:42 AM • 51389 views
Ukraine signed new contracts for interceptor drones worth 3 billion hryvnias - ZelenskyyJuly 23, 02:46 AM • 16456 views
Financial Times: The war in Ukraine will determine the future of the entire worldJuly 23, 03:12 AM • 63685 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 104226 views
Publications
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect06:28 AM • 80809 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign05:00 AM • 104645 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 171618 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 218263 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 211566 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 83206 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 208648 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 299121 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 308694 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 301137 views
Actual
Dassault Mirage 2000
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Truth Social
Airbus A320 series

Deputy Minister of Defense responsible for digitalization resigns

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2304 views

Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization, announced her resignation. She had led the digitalization efforts of the Ministry of Defense for almost two years.

Deputy Minister of Defense responsible for digitalization resigns

Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko is leaving her post, as she announced on Wednesday on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"For almost two years, I had the honor of leading the digitalization efforts of the Ministry of Defense. The most challenging and responsible job of my life," Chernohorenko stated, listing her achievements.

"I worked with one of the strongest teams in the government, which made all this happen! Thank you for working 16 hours a day, for your concern for the problems of our users," she noted.

Reference

Kateryna Chernohorenko has been Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization since 2023. Prior to that, in 2022-2023, she was involved in the "Army of Drones" project. Even earlier, from 2019-2022, she worked at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9