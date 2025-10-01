Deputy Head of Pishchanska UTC detained for extorting $9,000 for advertising placement

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained the deputy head of the Pishchanska united territorial community of Dnipropetrovsk region for receiving and extorting an illegal benefit for approving the placement of nine advertising structures on the community's territory. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official demanded an illegal benefit of UAH 9,000 from the company's representatives for approving the placement of nine advertising structures on the community's territory. – reported the PGO.

The money transfer took place in two stages: he received the first $5,000 on September 9 in his office, and the last $4,000 on September 30. After that, the official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutors informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving a large bribe with extortion). The pre-trial detention measure is being determined. For the committed act, he faces 5-10 years of imprisonment, a ban on holding positions for up to 3 years, and confiscation of property.

Currently, investigators continue to document illegal activities and identify other persons involved in the case.

