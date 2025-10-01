Deputy Head of Pishchanska UTC detained for extorting $9,000 for advertising placement

$41.140.18
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a child
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killers
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making today
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million
Deputy Head of Pishchanska UTC detained for extorting $9,000 for advertising placement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Deputy Head of Pishchanska UTC in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was detained for extorting and receiving USD 9,000. He demanded money for approving the placement of nine advertising structures on the community's territory.

Deputy Head of Pishchanska UTC detained for extorting $9,000 for advertising placement

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained the deputy head of the Pishchanska united territorial community of Dnipropetrovsk region for receiving and extorting an illegal benefit for approving the placement of nine advertising structures on the community's territory. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the official demanded an illegal benefit of UAH 9,000 from the company's representatives for approving the placement of nine advertising structures on the community's territory.

– reported the PGO.

The money transfer took place in two stages: he received the first $5,000 on September 9 in his office, and the last $4,000 on September 30. After that, the official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Prosecutors informed him of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (receiving a large bribe with extortion). The pre-trial detention measure is being determined. For the committed act, he faces 5-10 years of imprisonment, a ban on holding positions for up to 3 years, and confiscation of property.

Currently, investigators continue to document illegal activities and identify other persons involved in the case.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast