Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Denmark allocates EUR 16 million to restore Ukraine's energy sector

Denmark allocates EUR 16 million to restore Ukraine's energy sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36134 views

Denmark will provide EUR 16 million to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The support will be provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community and other organizations.

Denmark is allocating about 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has suffered from constant attacks by Russia. This was stated by Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, UNN reports.

Details

Denmark noted that after Russia began targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy and heat supply, approximately 80 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, excluding nuclear power plants, was destroyed.

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure18.09.24, 14:50 • 13540 views

In the summer, the attacks led to power outages of up to 20 hours a day.

Putin's army is not only violating Ukraine's borders, Russia is violating the rules of war with massive attacks on Ukraine's electricity and heating system. Now winter is just around the corner, and many Ukrainian homes will be left without heat and light. (...) We must do everything possible to keep the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible

- Aagaard said . 

It is noted that Denmark is allocating 130 million Danish kroner (about 16 million euros - ed.) to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure. 

 Support is provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community, the Danish Refugee Council and the Danish Red Cross.

Recall

The International Energy Agency believes that in the winter , the shortage of electricity in Ukraine could reach six gigawatts. In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomy

Contact us about advertising