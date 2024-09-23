Denmark allocates EUR 16 million to restore Ukraine's energy sector

Denmark is allocating about 16 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has suffered from constant attacks by Russia. This was stated by Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, UNN reports.

Denmark noted that after Russia began targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy and heat supply, approximately 80 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, excluding nuclear power plants, was destroyed.

More than 2300 proceedings are under investigation due to Russian attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure

In the summer, the attacks led to power outages of up to 20 hours a day.

Putin's army is not only violating Ukraine's borders, Russia is violating the rules of war with massive attacks on Ukraine's electricity and heating system. Now winter is just around the corner, and many Ukrainian homes will be left without heat and light. (...) We must do everything possible to keep the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible - Aagaard said .

It is noted that Denmark is allocating 130 million Danish kroner (about 16 million euros - ed.) to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Support is provided in cooperation with UNDP, the Energy Community, the Danish Refugee Council and the Danish Red Cross.

The International Energy Agency believes that in the winter , the shortage of electricity in Ukraine could reach six gigawatts. In this regard, the coming winter will be the most serious test for Ukraine since the full-scale invasion of