Denial of access to data: how Musk and Vance are attacking the courts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27161 views

A US federal court has blocked Musk's team's access to confidential Treasury Department data. Musk and Vance publicly criticize the court's decision and question judicial oversight.

Elon Musk and Vice President J.D. Vance are openly questioning the authority of the judiciary after a federal judge blocked the Donald Trump administration's access to Treasury Department data. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

Trump and his allies claim that the courts are preventing him from implementing his policies, while Democrats warn of a constitutional crisis.

Musk and J.D. Vance not only criticized a federal judge's decision early Saturday blocking access to the Treasury Department's Government Performance and Accountability Office to records, but also questioned the legitimacy of judicial oversight, a fundamental principle of American democracy based on the separation of powers.

If a judge tries to order a general how to conduct a military operation, it will be illegal. If a judge tries to tell the Prosecutor General how to use discretionary powers when bringing charges, this is also illegal. Judges should not control the legitimate executive branch

- Vance wrote in X.

This post came a few hours after Musk said at night that the judge who ruled against him should be removed from office through impeachment.

A corrupt judge protects corruption. He must be removed now

- wrote Musk, who was appointed by President Trump to identify inefficient spending in the federal government.

Musk also shared a post by a user who suggested that the Trump administration should openly ignore the court order.

I don't like the precedent of court decisions being ignored, but I'm just asking: what other options do these judges leave us with?

- The message read.

The court has blocked the access of Musk's team to the Treasury Department's system, which contains personal data of millions of Americans. Musk claims that he is only looking for corruption on behalf of Trump.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller called it an "attack on democracy" and said that bureaucrats at the Treasury Department, FBI, and CIA had been accumulating power for years.

The courts are also slowing down Trump's plans to cut government agencies and abolish birthright citizenship in the United States. In response, Trump criticized the judges, saying that they should not make such decisions.

Democrats see this as a threat to the Constitution and are protesting Trump and Musk's attempts to circumvent Congressional control over the budget. The court hearing is scheduled for February 14.

This is the most serious constitutional crisis in the country since Watergate,

- said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on ABC's “This Week”.

Previously

UNN wrote that 19 US states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance.

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
united-states-department-of-the-treasuryUnited States Department of the Treasury
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising