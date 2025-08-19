"Demonstration of true unity between Europe and the USA": Zelenskyy on negotiations in the White House

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his impressions of the negotiations at the White House with US President Donald Trump and European leaders on Telegram. This was reported by UNN.

Details

"A long, detailed conversation. Both about the situation on the battlefield and our steps to bring peace closer. There were several meetings in the format with European leaders and the US President," the head of state said.

According to him, during the meetings, they discussed the issue of security guarantees, which is key, "as a start to ending the war."

We appreciate the important signal from the US regarding their readiness to support and be part of it. Much attention today is given to the return of children, the release of prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia. We agreed to work on this. The US President also supported a meeting at the level of leaders. Such a meeting is indeed necessary to resolve sensitive issues - Zelenskyy wrote.

He thanked Trump for the invitation and for "today's special format of our meeting," as well as all the leaders present at it.

Today was an important step, a demonstration of true unity between Europe and the US. Leaders personally came to support Ukraine and discuss everything that will bring us closer to real peace, a reliable security architecture that will protect Ukraine and all of Europe. We continue to work, coordinate our steps among all allies who seek to end the war with dignity - summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. According to him, "it was the best of our meetings."

Ukraine plans to conclude an agreement with the US on providing Kyiv with weapons worth $90 billion - Zelenskyy