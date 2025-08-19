$41.340.11
August 18, 07:57 PM • 14367 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 29818 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 23824 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 20229 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 30756 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 77855 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 48458 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 76731 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47767 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 133380 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
"Demonstration of true unity between Europe and the USA": Zelenskyy on negotiations in the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the details of negotiations in the White House with US President Donald Trump and European leaders. Issues of security guarantees, the return of children and prisoners of war were discussed.

"Demonstration of true unity between Europe and the USA": Zelenskyy on negotiations in the White House

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his impressions of the negotiations at the White House with US President Donald Trump and European leaders on Telegram. This was reported by UNN.

Details

"A long, detailed conversation. Both about the situation on the battlefield and our steps to bring peace closer. There were several meetings in the format with European leaders and the US President," the head of state said.

According to him, during the meetings, they discussed the issue of security guarantees, which is key, "as a start to ending the war."

We appreciate the important signal from the US regarding their readiness to support and be part of it. Much attention today is given to the return of children, the release of prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia. We agreed to work on this. The US President also supported a meeting at the level of leaders. Such a meeting is indeed necessary to resolve sensitive issues

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He thanked Trump for the invitation and for "today's special format of our meeting," as well as all the leaders present at it.

Today was an important step, a demonstration of true unity between Europe and the US. Leaders personally came to support Ukraine and discuss everything that will bring us closer to real peace, a reliable security architecture that will protect Ukraine and all of Europe. We continue to work, coordinate our steps among all allies who seek to end the war with dignity

- summarized the President of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. According to him, "it was the best of our meetings."

Ukraine plans to conclude an agreement with the US on providing Kyiv with weapons worth $90 billion - Zelenskyy19.08.25, 03:14 • 1262 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

