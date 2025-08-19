Ukraine plans to conclude an agreement with the US on providing Kyiv with weapons worth $90 billion - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has prepared a draft agreement with the United States for the supply of weapons to Kyiv worth $90 billion. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after negotiations at the White House, as reported by UNN.

According to him, it is about weapons that Ukraine does not have.

it primarily includes aircraft, air defense systems, etc. There is a package with our proposals for $90 billion - clarified the head of state.

He also commented on the possibility of introducing a foreign contingent into Ukraine.

We are talking about a Coalition of the Willing, we will talk about 30 countries, we will understand which of these countries can actually offer what. Someone, probably, will be ready to talk about presence, someone will talk about intelligence, someone about the sea, someone about sky security. Different formats. Someone does not have a constitutional right, and has the opportunity to finance Ukrainian production - Zelenskyy said.

He added that the US "is sending a clear signal that they will coordinate and help, and will also be a participant in security guarantees for Ukraine," while the details of the security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.

"No unacceptable decisions were made," the President concluded the meeting at the White House.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

