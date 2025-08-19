Ukraine plans to conclude an agreement with the US on providing Kyiv with weapons worth $90 billion - Zelenskyy

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
07:57 PM • 12851 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
06:34 PM • 26987 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 22568 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 19059 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 29828 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 76762 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 48182 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 75923 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47671 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132852 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.4m/s
73%
751mm
Popular news
"This is impossible": Zelenskyy rejected territorial concessions to Russia before meeting with TrumpAugust 18, 03:36 PM • 9224 views
Media learned the composition of participants in the meeting between Zelenskyy and TrumpAugust 18, 04:07 PM • 46183 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 12696 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House09:48 PM • 11053 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times10:11 PM • 11517 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 76761 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 75922 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 117055 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 134583 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 132851 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 12733 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 75388 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 67056 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 99704 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 85313 views
Actual
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Twitter

Ukraine plans to conclude an agreement with the US on providing Kyiv with weapons worth $90 billion - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukraine has prepared a draft agreement with the US for $90 billion for the supply of weapons, including aircraft and air defense systems. President Zelenskyy also discussed with partners the possibility of a foreign military contingent being present in Ukraine.

Ukraine plans to conclude an agreement with the US on providing Kyiv with weapons worth $90 billion - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has prepared a draft agreement with the United States for the supply of weapons to Kyiv worth $90 billion. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after negotiations at the White House, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, it is about weapons that Ukraine does not have.

it primarily includes aircraft, air defense systems, etc. There is a package with our proposals for $90 billion

- clarified the head of state.

He also commented on the possibility of introducing a foreign contingent into Ukraine.

We are talking about a Coalition of the Willing, we will talk about 30 countries, we will understand which of these countries can actually offer what. Someone, probably, will be ready to talk about presence, someone will talk about intelligence, someone about the sea, someone about sky security. Different formats. Someone does not have a constitutional right, and has the opportunity to finance Ukrainian production

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that the US "is sending a clear signal that they will coordinate and help, and will also be a participant in security guarantees for Ukraine," while the details of the security guarantees will be worked out within 10 days.

"No unacceptable decisions were made," the President concluded the meeting at the White House.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories "is an issue that we will leave between me and Putin."

"This was the best of our meetings": Zelenskyy shared details of negotiations with Trump19.08.25, 02:17 • 642 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Anti-aircraft warfare
White House
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv