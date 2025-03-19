Demchenko on the situation in Sumy region: Defense forces are knocking out Russians, not allowing them to gain a foothold
Kyiv • UNN
The Russians are using small assault groups to enter the Sumy region in the direction of Novenky and Zhuravka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling these groups, not allowing them to gain a foothold.
Russians in the direction of Novenke and Zhuravka in Sumy region are using small assault groups to enter Ukrainian territory. However, the Defense Forces are knocking out these groups, preventing them from gaining a foothold. This was reported by Andriy Demchenko, spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, on the telethon, reports UNN.
What worries citizens the most is the situation in the direction of Novenke and Zhuravka, because recently the enemy has been trying to take some actions there in order to expand the zone of active hostilities already on the territory of Ukraine, and for this he uses such small assault groups that are trying to enter our territory
However, according to him, the enemy is not succeeding at the moment.
The Defense Forces are knocking out these groups, preventing them from gaining a foothold on our territory. The enemy is being destroyed on the territory of Ukraine, if such groups cross our border line, and also on the approaches to the border, when they are heading towards our country
Addition
On March 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, which was previously claimed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated that Russian troops had captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
