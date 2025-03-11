Demchenko on passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine: after the New Year and Christmas period, stability is observed
Kyiv • UNN
After the New Year holidays, passenger traffic at the border of Ukraine has stabilized at the level of 65-70 thousand people daily. 85% of travelers are citizens of Ukraine, and the largest flow is observed at the border with Poland.
After the end of the New Year and Christmas period, passenger traffic at the Ukrainian border has significantly decreased. On weekdays, about 65-70 thousand people cross the border daily, both for exit and entry.
This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, as reported by UNN correspondent.
Details
After the end of the New Year and Christmas period, passenger traffic has fallen and is currently holding at the same level. On weekdays, approximately 65-70 thousand people cross the border daily for both exit and entry combined. On weekends, passenger traffic, of course, increases somewhat to about 80-85 thousand citizens crossing the border in both directions.
Demchenko also noted that the majority of people crossing the border are citizens of Ukraine — 85%. The remaining 15% are foreigners.
According to him, there is currently no significant difference between entering Ukraine and exiting it, as the dynamics have remained almost equal, fluctuating at a level of 50 to 50.
The spokesperson of the border service added that after the decrease in passenger traffic during the post-holiday period, there are no queues at the checkpoints.
Recall
Earlier, Andriy Demchenko reported that since the beginning of 2025, more than 1.9 million people have crossed the Ukrainian border, which is significantly less compared to the New Year holidays. According to him, the highest passenger traffic is maintained at the border with Poland. This section of the border accounts for a total of 50% of the overall passenger traffic.