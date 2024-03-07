Demchenko: Humanitarian cargoes can pass through blockade routes on the border

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10795 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 29133 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 182059 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168950 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169452 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216888 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248273 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154072 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371411 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 29135 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 182060 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168952 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 160858 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 2882 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16411 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17311 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21321 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29381 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Demchenko: Humanitarian cargoes can pass through blockade routes on the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31498 views

Polish farmers are blocking roads at border checkpoints, but humanitarian and critical cargo can still get through to Ukraine.

Demchenko: Humanitarian cargoes can pass through blockade routes on the border

Humanitarian and other important goods are arriving on the territory of Ukraine. They have the opportunity to pass through the blockade points on the highways where Polish farmers are located. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Thursday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

For other categories of transport, such as cars and buses, there are no obstacles on the other side of the border, so these vehicles cross freely in both directions. Regarding humanitarian goods and other important goods for Ukraine: we see at our checkpoints that such goods arrive on the territory of Ukraine, so they still have the opportunity to pass through the blockade on the roads where Polish farmers are located

- Demchenko said.

However, he noted that it is difficult for him to assess whether it is possible to walk through these places where side streets are being used.

"But I hope that Polish farmers do not put obstacles in the way of these cargoes," Demchenko said.

Addendum

Polish farmers have been blocking six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since early February. The protesters oppose the EU's Green Deal policy and trade liberalization with Ukraine. Polish farmers express dissatisfaction with the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine.

Almost 2.3  thousand trucks are waiting in lines at six checkpoints in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish farmers. The situation is quite complicated in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland
