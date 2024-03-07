Demchenko: Humanitarian cargoes can pass through blockade routes on the border

Humanitarian and other important goods are arriving on the territory of Ukraine. They have the opportunity to pass through the blockade points on the highways where Polish farmers are located. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon on Thursday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

For other categories of transport, such as cars and buses, there are no obstacles on the other side of the border, so these vehicles cross freely in both directions. Regarding humanitarian goods and other important goods for Ukraine: we see at our checkpoints that such goods arrive on the territory of Ukraine, so they still have the opportunity to pass through the blockade on the roads where Polish farmers are located - Demchenko said.

However, he noted that it is difficult for him to assess whether it is possible to walk through these places where side streets are being used.

"But I hope that Polish farmers do not put obstacles in the way of these cargoes," Demchenko said.

Addendum

Polish farmers have been blocking six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since early February. The protesters oppose the EU's Green Deal policy and trade liberalization with Ukraine. Polish farmers express dissatisfaction with the impact of cheap food imports from Ukraine.

Almost 2.3 thousand trucks are waiting in lines at six checkpoints in Poland to cross into Ukraine amid a blockade by Polish farmers. The situation is quite complicated in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint.