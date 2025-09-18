Demanded the return of a gifted phone: near Kyiv, a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade in a beauty salon

$41.190.02
12:49 PM • 3876 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
10:41 AM • 10872 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 19178 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 13855 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 13791 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 22971 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 14545 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 43232 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 43073 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33114 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Popular news
Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routesSeptember 18, 04:20 AM • 4266 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 20208 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 18603 views
10-year-old boy cared for two brothers with a genetic disease for over a year: prosecutor's office initiated an investigation into social services09:16 AM • 9668 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?11:39 AM • 10393 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 18632 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 22966 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 43228 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 20231 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 22927 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 23321 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 21961 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 51309 views
ChatGPT
The Economist
Eurofighter Typhoon
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Demanded the return of a gifted phone: near Kyiv, a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade in a beauty salon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers notified a man of suspicion who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade in the premises of one of Irpin's establishments. He tried to take back a gadget he had previously given her, and he faces up to seven years in prison.

Demanded the return of a gifted phone: near Kyiv, a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade in a beauty salon

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers informed a man about suspicion who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv region police.

The man, in the premises of one of the establishments in the city of Irpin, threatening with a dangerous object, tried to take a gadget from his ex-girlfriend. For what he did, he faces up to seven years in prison.

- law enforcement officers reported.

The other day in Irpin, an employee of one of the local beauty salons contacted law enforcement officers. It was established that the attacker, threatening with a grenade, demanded that a local resident hand over a mobile phone that he had given her earlier.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention center.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, informed the attacker of suspicion on the fact of hooliganism committed with the use of an object previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the police reported.

Addition

A grenade exploded in a capital apartment: the 38-year-old owner of the apartment and his 46-year-old acquaintance died, another 48-year-old man was hospitalized. The police opened criminal proceedings.

A grenade exploded in one of Odesa's high-rise buildings, killing a 52-year-old man.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa