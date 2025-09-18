Demanded the return of a gifted phone: near Kyiv, a man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade in a beauty salon

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers informed a man about suspicion who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a grenade. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv region police.

The man, in the premises of one of the establishments in the city of Irpin, threatening with a dangerous object, tried to take a gadget from his ex-girlfriend. For what he did, he faces up to seven years in prison. - law enforcement officers reported.

The other day in Irpin, an employee of one of the local beauty salons contacted law enforcement officers. It was established that the attacker, threatening with a grenade, demanded that a local resident hand over a mobile phone that he had given her earlier.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in accordance with procedural rules and placed him in a temporary detention center.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office, informed the attacker of suspicion on the fact of hooliganism committed with the use of an object previously prepared for inflicting bodily harm (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the police reported.

