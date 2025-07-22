Demanded $300,000: SAP completed investigation into former head of SBU Department for Protection of National Statehood sector

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed the pre-trial investigation in the case against the former head of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood of the Security Service of Ukraine and two other individuals, who were exposed for extorting $300,000 in illicit gain. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

This refers to Roman Semenchenko: he headed this department from October 2022 to January 2024. According to the investigation, the unit led by the suspect carried out instructions for procedural actions by the investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in criminal proceedings regarding the organization of an illegal channel for crossing the state border with the aim of transporting individuals evading conscription into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the sector, with the participation of two intermediaries (one of whom is a former SBU employee), demanded $300,000 from the person involved in the relevant case for the destruction of part of the case materials and the disclosure of already established circumstances to him. In case of refusal, he threatened to take measures for further prosecution of the person under more severe articles.

The investigation documented the fact that the person received part of the agreed funds - $72,000.

The actions of the sector head and his accomplices fall under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Art. 27 (Types of accomplices in a criminal offense);

Part 4 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of illicit gain by an official).

They face a long prison sentence with confiscation of property.

Recall

On the morning of July 21, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced that the SBU had come to them for a check on compliance with state secrecy legislation.

Earlier, UNN, citing its sources, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.