Demanded $2 million for kidnapping a cardiologist: a pseudo-law enforcement officer detained in Kyiv

Exclusive
02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions
November 19, 05:59 AM
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missiles
November 19, 07:35 AM
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
November 19, 08:10 AM
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
11:26 AM
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
02:12 PM
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
12:04 PM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
November 18, 04:06 PM
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
November 18, 04:02 PM
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
November 18, 10:16 AM
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie Mercury
November 18, 10:02 AM
Actual
Demanded $2 million for kidnapping a cardiologist: a pseudo-law enforcement officer detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 1120 views

A Kyiv court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property for kidnapping a Kyiv cardiologist and extorting $2 million. The attacker, posing as a special service officer, forcibly put the 66-year-old doctor in a car, put a bag over his head, and threatened to kill him.

Demanded $2 million for kidnapping a cardiologist: a pseudo-law enforcement officer detained in Kyiv

A man was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for forcibly forcing a Kyiv cardiologist into a car, posing as a special service officer, and then demanding two million dollars from him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

The incident occurred in March 2024 in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. The police received a report from a witness who saw two unknown individuals forcibly put an elderly man into a car and drive him away in an unknown direction. At that time, operatives established that two residents of the capital, born in 1970 and 1979, were involved in the crime.

Law enforcement officers found out that the victim was a 66-year-old cardiologist who held the position of head of a department in one of the capital's hospitals. The criminals approached him on the street and, posing as special service officers, forcibly put him into their vehicle. Then the attackers put a black bag over the man's head and began to demand two million dollars from the elderly man under threat of murder. Not receiving the money, the pseudo-law enforcement officers took 15 thousand hryvnias and released the victim.

During the investigation, it was found that the main suspect, a 55-year-old Kyiv resident, had prepared for the kidnapping in advance. He collected the necessary information about the doctor and forged a service ID. During the searches, the vehicles used by the attackers, walkie-talkies, communication devices, and weapons were seized. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

At that time, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified him of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code: Part 2 of Article 146 – illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping, Part 4 of Article 186 – robbery committed under martial law, and Part 4 of Article 189 – extortion.

Currently, the Solomianskyi District Court found the offender guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The trial regarding his accomplice is currently ongoing.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a 41-year-old man was detained in Kyiv who promised to arrange a job for a Kyiv resident in law enforcement agencies for 25 thousand dollars.

Oleksandra Mesenko

