Demanded $2 million for kidnapping a cardiologist: a pseudo-law enforcement officer detained in Kyiv

A man was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for forcibly forcing a Kyiv cardiologist into a car, posing as a special service officer, and then demanding two million dollars from him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The incident occurred in March 2024 in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. The police received a report from a witness who saw two unknown individuals forcibly put an elderly man into a car and drive him away in an unknown direction. At that time, operatives established that two residents of the capital, born in 1970 and 1979, were involved in the crime.

Law enforcement officers found out that the victim was a 66-year-old cardiologist who held the position of head of a department in one of the capital's hospitals. The criminals approached him on the street and, posing as special service officers, forcibly put him into their vehicle. Then the attackers put a black bag over the man's head and began to demand two million dollars from the elderly man under threat of murder. Not receiving the money, the pseudo-law enforcement officers took 15 thousand hryvnias and released the victim.

During the investigation, it was found that the main suspect, a 55-year-old Kyiv resident, had prepared for the kidnapping in advance. He collected the necessary information about the doctor and forged a service ID. During the searches, the vehicles used by the attackers, walkie-talkies, communication devices, and weapons were seized. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

At that time, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office, notified him of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code: Part 2 of Article 146 – illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping, Part 4 of Article 186 – robbery committed under martial law, and Part 4 of Article 189 – extortion.

Currently, the Solomianskyi District Court found the offender guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The trial regarding his accomplice is currently ongoing.

