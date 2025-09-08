$41.220.13
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The popular drug "Lymphomyosot" disappeared from Ukrainian pharmacies due to the destruction of the importer's warehouse by a "Shahed" drone in May. Supplies will be restored in the near future after the new warehouse is licensed.

Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return

One of the most popular medicines for supporting the lymphatic system and immunity – "Lymphomyosot" from the German brand "Heel" – has disappeared from Ukrainian pharmacies. Ukrainians are sounding the alarm, searching for the drug across the country. And pharmacists are shrugging their shoulders and offering analogues. UNN found out what happened to the popular remedy and whether it will return to the shelves of Ukrainian pharmacies.

Ukrainians across the country are searching for the medicine "Lymphomyosot" from the German brand "Heel". On Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and thematic communities, more and more posts and comments on this topic are appearing. Some say they have visited dozens of pharmacies in their city but still haven't found the medicine, while others ask pharmacists and each other: where did it disappear and when can we expect its return? Moreover, rumors have started to spread in the market that the "Heel" brand has left the Ukrainian market altogether.

The official importer of the drugs, LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions", in an exclusive comment to UNN, refuted the information that the "Heel" brand had left the Ukrainian market. They emphasized that all medicines that were difficult or impossible to purchase over the past month will soon return to shelves in full.

The "Heel" trademark remains on the market, the German manufacturer is already preparing products for import to Ukraine. Supplies are planned to resume in the near future, immediately after the licensing of the new pharmacy warehouse. As for "Lymphomyosot" specifically, its absence is indeed very noticeable on the market. Everything possible is being done to restore supplies as soon as possible

- reassured the importer LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions".

And also noted that such a situation in the market is caused by the fact that in May, the warehouse with drug supplies was completely destroyed as a result of a direct hit by a Russian "Shahed".

The official importer also reminded that the medicine "Lymphomyosot" has no direct analogues and is produced exclusively in Germany by "Biologische Heilmittel Heel GmbH". Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to consult with doctors if pharmacies offer them a substitute.

The destruction of the warehouse was reported on social media by the "Heel" communities. The post stated that the importer's warehouse was destroyed, and all drug supplies were lost. The importing company then assured that it was making every effort to restore supplies.

So, Ukrainians can rest assured – "Heel" preparations are not leaving the domestic market. This autumn, "Lymphomyosot" and other medicines will again be available for purchase.

And the resilience and rapid recovery of the importer LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions" is another example of how Ukrainian business, despite wartime challenges, continues to work and rebuild for the sake of people.

DISCLAIMER

The material is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement or medical recommendation. For the prescription and proper use of medicines, consult a doctor.

Lilia Podolyak

Ukraine