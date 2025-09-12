$41.210.09
05:51 AM • 12142 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 19863 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 37643 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 53026 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 31043 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 26138 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 36959 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM • 17005 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM • 17364 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM • 15202 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
Units of the Defense Forces shot down 33 enemy "birds", but 3 locations were affected by hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On the night of September 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled an attack by enemy drones, shooting down 33 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones. Six attack UAVs were recorded hitting targets in the north, east, and center of the country.

Units of the Defense Forces shot down 33 enemy "birds", but 3 locations were affected by hits

On the night of September 12, the enemy attacked Ukraine with dozens of drones from several directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of September 12, the air attack of the Russian Armed Forces was repelled by Ukrainian defenders; anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups worked to counter the enemy.

33 enemy drones were shot down.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 33 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, east, and center of the country. 6 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations.

- reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Recall

 Yesterday, the Swedish Air Force identified a Russian Su-30 fighter jet in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Front of the Russian-Ukrainian war: during the past day, 195 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 82 air strikes, dropping 147 guided bombs.

