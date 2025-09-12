Units of the Defense Forces shot down 33 enemy "birds", but 3 locations were affected by hits

On the night of September 12, the enemy attacked Ukraine with dozens of drones from several directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of September 12, the air attack of the Russian Armed Forces was repelled by Ukrainian defenders; anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups worked to counter the enemy.

33 enemy drones were shot down.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 33 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types in the north, east, and center of the country. 6 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations. - reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Yesterday, the Swedish Air Force identified a Russian Su-30 fighter jet in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Front of the Russian-Ukrainian war: during the past day, 195 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy carried out 82 air strikes, dropping 147 guided bombs.