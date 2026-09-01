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Defense Forces struck launch sites of the occupiers' drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The General Staff confirmed strikes on enemy facilities in Donetsk, Crimea, the Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk regions, and Belgorod Oblast.

Defense Forces struck launch sites of the occupiers' drones - General Staff
Photo: t.me/exilenova_plus

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed strikes on the launch sites of enemy UAVs in the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in Crimea, as well as in Russia’s Oryol region, an enemy communications hub, command-and-observation post, and warehouses, UNN reports.

Details

According to the General Staff, "On August 31 and during the night of September 1, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of enemy military targets."

"Specifically, in the city of Donetsk in Donetsk region and in Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), storage, preparation, and launch sites for attack UAVs were struck. In addition, in Myrne, in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, an enemy communications hub was struck," the General Staff reported.

In addition, as noted by the General Staff, "in Polohy, Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers’ command-and-observation post was struck. In Verkhniokamianka, Luhansk region, an area where enemy military equipment was concentrated was struck."

"Among other things, in Borysivka, Belgorod region, Russia, a fuel and lubricants warehouse belonging to the Russian aggressor was struck," the General Staff added.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

"Following an analysis of additional data, the destruction on August 30, 2026, of a UAV launcher and storage site in the area of Tsymbulova, Oryol region, Russia, was confirmed," the General Staff said in a statement.

Defense Forces struck drone launch bases, electronic warfare systems, and command posts of the occupiers - General Staff29.08.26, 11:54 • 4299 views

Julia Shramko

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