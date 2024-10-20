Defense forces strike at Russian airfield “Lipetsk-2” - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian forces attacked the Lipetsk-2 military airfield and the Sverdlov plant in Russia. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel, and aircraft at the airfield, as well as explosives production at the plant.
At night, the Defense Forces conducted a fire attack on the infrastructure of the Lipetsk-2 military airfield, where Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft are based. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel and lubricant storage facilities, and aircraft.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Last night, the infrastructure of the Lipetsk-2 military airfield in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation was struck. In particular, ammunition depots, fuel and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft were targeted. It is known that the airfield is home to Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft of the enemy's air force
Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the federal state-owned enterprise “Sverdlov Plant” in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia.
It produces chemicals for artillery ammunition and high-explosive aircraft bombs. Also, according to available information, guided aircraft bombs were stored on the territory of the plant. Numerous explosions were recorded in the vicinity of both facilities, and active enemy air defense was observed. The results of the damage are being clarified
Recall
Last night, SBU, SSO, and GUR drones attacked the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is one of Russia's largest producers of industrial explosives and produces aircraft bombs, including KABs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense missile systems.