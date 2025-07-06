Defense Forces repelled 149 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 21943 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 80601 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 94839 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 192056 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 327389 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351115 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 140871 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116430 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127166 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195192 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
57%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals DetailsJuly 6, 12:52 PM • 43848 views
In Rivne region, a TCC employee was hit on the head while checking documents of a group of peopleJuly 6, 01:03 PM • 3468 views
Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statementJuly 6, 01:24 PM • 37139 views
Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikesJuly 6, 01:37 PM • 22680 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime03:27 PM • 6187 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 130581 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 327389 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 351115 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 210371 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 209211 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 192056 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 69045 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 190684 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 217443 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 186742 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Defense Forces repelled 149 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

On July 6, 149 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. One missile and 61 air strikes were recorded, 1275 kamikaze drones and over 4,000 shellings were used.

Defense Forces repelled 149 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, July 6, 149 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation today was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions, eight of which were still ongoing as of 10:00 PM on Sunday. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 149 combat engagements have been recorded on the front.

Today, according to updated data, the enemy launched one missile and 61 air strikes, using four missiles and 82 guided aerial bombs, involving 1275 kamikaze drones for destruction, and carried out over four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing.

The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping a total of 24 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 231 artillery shellings, including 21 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

- the report states.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Zelene, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, Vovchansk, and towards the settlement of Khatnie, with eight combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions six times during the day in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Holubivka, and Zelenyi Hai; Ukrainian units repelled all attacks by the occupiers.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebryanka, Karpivka, in the directions of Novyi Myr and Torske. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Dariyivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions against the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 40 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoserhiyivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka, and in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne Muravka. Eight combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to available information, the losses of the occupiers in this direction today amount to 117 occupiers killed and wounded, in addition, six vehicles, three motorcycles, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, three unmanned aerial vehicle antennas were destroyed, and one enemy vehicle was damaged.

- noted the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks by the occupation army today in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrny, Komar, Novosilka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, near Malynivka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, and another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lviv.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported a decrease in attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) to enter the territory of Ukraine, but the threat of subversive activity remains. Recently, an SRG that tried to mine roads was exposed in Chernihiv region, and most attempts by SRGs to enter this year were recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MP06.07.25, 09:06 • 30838 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9