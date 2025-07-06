Defense Forces repelled 149 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the day, July 6, 149 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The hottest situation today was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions, eight of which were still ongoing as of 10:00 PM on Sunday. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in its evening report, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 149 combat engagements have been recorded on the front.

Today, according to updated data, the enemy launched one missile and 61 air strikes, using four missiles and 82 guided aerial bombs, involving 1275 kamikaze drones for destruction, and carried out over four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, three of which are still ongoing.

The enemy launched ten air strikes, dropping a total of 24 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 231 artillery shellings, including 21 from multiple rocket launcher systems. - the report states.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka, Zelene, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, Vovchansk, and towards the settlement of Khatnie, with eight combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions six times during the day in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Holubivka, and Zelenyi Hai; Ukrainian units repelled all attacks by the occupiers.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebryanka, Karpivka, in the directions of Novyi Myr and Torske. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times in the direction near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Vyimka, and Ivano-Dariyivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted six offensive actions against the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 40 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Razine, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoserhiyivka, Myrolyubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove, Oleksiyivka, and in the directions of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne Muravka. Eight combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to available information, the losses of the occupiers in this direction today amount to 117 occupiers killed and wounded, in addition, six vehicles, three motorcycles, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, three unmanned aerial vehicle antennas were destroyed, and one enemy vehicle was damaged. - noted the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 attacks by the occupation army today in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrny, Komar, Novosilka, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, near Malynivka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack, and another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Lviv.

