Defense forces repel almost 100 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff on the situation at the front

Over the past day, January 18, 199 combat engagements took place at the frontline. Russian troops attacked most actively in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 98 enemy offensives. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8 a.m. on Sunday, reports UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched five missile and 25 air strikes against Ukrainian positions and localities, including seven missiles and 37 drones. In addition, it fired about 5,000 times, including 117 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,420 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, two air defense stations, one command post, one fuel and lubricant depot, one electronic warfare station and six other important enemy targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops near Vovchansk six times.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Lozova and Pishchane in the Kupyansk sector, where nine occupants' attacks took place over the day.

The enemy attacked 11 times in the Liman sector yesterday. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolyubivka and Zarichne.

Siverskyi direction: the enemy stormed our positions near Bilohorivka once, without success.

Ukrainian Armed Forces encountered 1580 enemies in a day - General Staff

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 11 times in the areas of Stupochok, Predtechyne and Chasovyi Yar.

Twenty attacks were made by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 98 aggressor's attacks towards the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Zelenove Pole, Malynivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

Defense forces repelled 19 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Velyka Novosilka.

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipil sector yesterday.

In Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked our positions once in the direction of Novodanylivka.

Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks in the Prydniprovskyi sector.

Over the last day, 12 combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector, the enemy conducted five air strikes with five guided bombs and fired 464 artillery rounds, including 18 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

Large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia region: more than 350 attacks on 13 settlements