Large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia region: more than 350 attacks on 13 settlements

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102698 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103025 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111022 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113582 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135677 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104594 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138284 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103860 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123067 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81747 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118225 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55686 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59721 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102698 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138284 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169363 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38651 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59721 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118225 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123067 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141268 views
Large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia region: more than 350 attacks on 13 settlements

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91942 views

The occupants launched over 351 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using various types of weapons. The attacks resulted in the death of one person, 12 wounded, and damage to 127 facilities.

Over the past day, terrorists have been actively attacking Zaporizhzhya region, striking more than 350 times at 13 settlements. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers used a wide arsenal of weapons, including missile strikes, air strikes and numerous artillery and MLRS attacks.

In particular, two rocket attacks took place in Zaporizhzhia. An aerial attack was recorded in the area of Novodarivka. Drones of various modifications fired at Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhanske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske, which were also targeted by artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, artillery shelling hit the territories of several settlements, including Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and others.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's terrorist aggression in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 12 people were wounded. In addition, there were 127 reports of destruction of residential buildings and important infrastructure facilities.

Number of victims of morning shelling in Zaporizhzhia rises to 12: one man is missing18.01.25, 23:42 • 54799 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

