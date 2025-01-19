Large-scale attack on Zaporizhzhia region: more than 350 attacks on 13 settlements

Over the past day, terrorists have been actively attacking Zaporizhzhya region, striking more than 350 times at 13 settlements. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers used a wide arsenal of weapons, including missile strikes, air strikes and numerous artillery and MLRS attacks.

In particular, two rocket attacks took place in Zaporizhzhia. An aerial attack was recorded in the area of Novodarivka. Drones of various modifications fired at Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Luhanske, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske, which were also targeted by artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, artillery shelling hit the territories of several settlements, including Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and others.

Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy's terrorist aggression in Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and 12 people were wounded. In addition, there were 127 reports of destruction of residential buildings and important infrastructure facilities.

Number of victims of morning shelling in Zaporizhzhia rises to 12: one man is missing