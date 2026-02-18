$43.260.09
Defense Forces destroyed S-300VM launcher and enemy UAV control points - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Defense Forces continue to strike important enemy targets. An S-300VM air defense system launcher, UAV control points, and enemy troop concentrations have been hit.

Defense Forces destroyed S-300VM launcher and enemy UAV control points - General Staff

Defense Forces units continue to strike important enemy targets on its territory and in temporarily occupied territories - an S-300VM air defense system launcher, UAV control points, and concentrations of enemy forces and equipment were hit, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces continue to strike important enemy targets on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

- the report says.

On the night of February 18, 2026, the following were hit:

  • in the area of the settlement of Trudove (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) - an area of concentration of an enemy UAV unit;
    • in the area of the settlement of Tokmak (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) - a UAV workshop;
      • in the area of the settlement of Staromlynivka (TOT of Donetsk region) - a communication hub;
        • Donetsk (TOT of Donetsk region) - concentration of occupiers' military equipment.

          In addition, on February 17, in the Mariupol area (TOT of Donetsk region), an S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system launcher was hit. Also, in the area of the settlement of Salne (Kursk region, Russia) and in the area of the city of Rodynske (TOT of Donetsk region), enemy UAV control points were hit.

          - added the General Staff.

          Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

          General Staff confirms damage to Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai17.02.26, 12:38 • 3910 views

          Antonina Tumanova

          War in Ukraine
          Technology
          War in Ukraine
          Kursk Oblast
          Donetsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Tokmak
          Ukraine
          Mariupol
          Donetsk