Defense Forces destroyed S-300VM launcher and enemy UAV control points - General Staff

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces continue to strike important enemy targets on its territory and in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. - the report says.

On the night of February 18, 2026, the following were hit:

in the area of the settlement of Trudove (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) - an area of concentration of an enemy UAV unit;

in the area of the settlement of Tokmak (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region) - a UAV workshop;

in the area of the settlement of Staromlynivka (TOT of Donetsk region) - a communication hub;

Donetsk (TOT of Donetsk region) - concentration of occupiers' military equipment.

In addition, on February 17, in the Mariupol area (TOT of Donetsk region), an S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system launcher was hit. Also, in the area of the settlement of Salne (Kursk region, Russia) and in the area of the city of Rodynske (TOT of Donetsk region), enemy UAV control points were hit. - added the General Staff.

Enemy losses and the final extent of damage are being clarified.

