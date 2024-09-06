DeepState: Ukraine's defense forces regain positions in New York, Donetsk region

Ukrainian soldiers have regained their positions in New York, Donetsk region. DeepState writes about it in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

According to OSINT analysts, Ukrainian troops regained positions in New York and Nelipivka in Donetsk region. They also made progress near Liptsi in Kharkiv region.

At the same time, Russian terrorists advanced near Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk, Kalynivka, Lisivka and Halytsynivka.

“As for the good news, expect official information tomorrow,” analysts announced.

