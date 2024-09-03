General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense

There were 193 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions remains tense. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with three missiles, 62 air strikes, dropping 81 drones. In addition, the invaders used 555 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Description of the situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: the occupants unsuccessfully attacked 2 times in the areas of Vovchansk and dropped one bomb on Makarove and Male Vesele.

In Kupyanske: terrorists stormed 8 times near the localities of Synkivka, Hlushkivka and Berestove. Seven attacks have been repelled so far, however, fighting continues in the area of Stelmakhivka.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy attacked 27 times in the areas of eight different localities. The largest number of combat engagements took place near Hrekivka, Nevske and Novosadove - six, nine and five respectively.

In Siverske: the enemy attacked 5 times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Ivanodarivka and Spirne.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 attempts of the invaders to advance.

In Toretsk: the invaders attacked 14 times near New York, Nelipivka, and Toretsk, 12 clashes have already been completed. Fighting continues in the area of New York.

In Pokrovske: the aggressor attacked 60 times, where most of the fighting took place in the areas of Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. In addition, 12 battles are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: 46 hostile attacks were registered, three of which are ongoing. Most of the fighting took place in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Ukrayinka and Heorhiivka.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 10 times in the direction of Vuhledar, near Vodyane and Kostyantynivka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 6 attacks near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: The enemy made 5 unsuccessful attempts to break through to the island zone.

