General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124986 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204104 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154522 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143657 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189528 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 59381 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 70542 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42903 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100058 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 79232 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201088 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189477 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216082 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2863 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27749 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154297 views
Actual
General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense

General Staff: 193 combat engagements, situation in Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors remains tense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31932 views

There were 193 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy carried out 60 and 46 attacks respectively, some of which are still ongoing.

There were 193 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions remains tense. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the terrorist state launched two missile strikes with three missiles, 62 air strikes, dropping 81 drones. In addition, the invaders used 555 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Description of the situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: the occupants unsuccessfully attacked 2 times in the areas of Vovchansk and dropped one bomb on Makarove and Male Vesele.

In Kupyanske: terrorists stormed 8 times near the localities of Synkivka, Hlushkivka and Berestove. Seven attacks have been repelled so far, however, fighting continues in the area of Stelmakhivka.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy attacked 27 times in the areas of eight different localities. The largest number of combat engagements took place near Hrekivka, Nevske and Novosadove - six, nine and five respectively.

In Siverske: the enemy attacked 5 times in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Ivanodarivka and Spirne.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 attempts of the invaders to advance.

In Toretsk: the invaders attacked 14 times near New York, Nelipivka, and Toretsk,  12 clashes have already been completed. Fighting continues in the area of New York.

In Pokrovske: the aggressor attacked 60 times, where most of the fighting took place in the areas of Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka. In addition, 12 battles are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: 46 hostile attacks were registered, three of which are ongoing. Most of the fighting took place in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Ukrayinka and Heorhiivka.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 10 times in the direction of Vuhledar, near Vodyane and Kostyantynivka.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 6 attacks near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: The enemy made 5 unsuccessful attempts to break through to the island zone.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 105 combat engagements took place, the enemy is most active in three sectors02.09.24, 17:00 • 22864 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising