General Staff on the situation at the front: 105 combat engagements took place, the enemy is most active in three sectors

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
General Staff on the situation at the front: 105 combat engagements took place, the enemy is most active in three sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22864 views

There were 105 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy is actively attacking at the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske directions, while Ukrainian defenders are repelling the attacks and controlling the situation.

Since the beginning of the day, 105 combat engagements have taken place at the front. According to the General Staff's report as of 16:00, the enemy is conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske directions, UNN reports.

"Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 105 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day," the report says.

According to the General Staff, enemy artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Slavhorod, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk, Sopych, Sydorivka and Tymofiyivka today. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on Hlukhiv, Bilopillia and Zarutske.

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk, where two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Three occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked nine times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka and Nevske. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, five are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped four Russian offensives near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

Three firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The invaders were advancing towards Kalynivka and Klishchiyivka. One attack is still ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and Romanivka. Four combat engagements have been completed, six are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft launched NARs near Druzhba and dropped two UAS near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 29 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. Russians also carried out an air strike on Oleksandropol. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 18 attacks, with 11 battles currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked 16 times near Ukrayinske, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Fourteen attempts to advance were repelled, two are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions 15 times, in particular near Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechystivka. Seven battles are over, eight are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders fired from multiple rocket launchers at Kostyantynivka and Novodarivka. 

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but with the involvement of aviation, they attacked the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged, the General Staff summarized.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Eight Times at Russian Manpower Concentrations and Hit Ammunition Depot - General Staff01.09.24, 09:58

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

