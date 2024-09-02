General Staff on the situation at the front: 105 combat engagements took place, the enemy is most active in three sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 105 combat engagements have taken place at the front. According to the General Staff's report as of 16:00, the enemy is conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Vremivske directions, UNN reports.

"Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 105 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day," the report says.

According to the General Staff, enemy artillery and mortar fire hit the areas of Slavhorod, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk, Sopych, Sydorivka and Tymofiyivka today. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships on Hlukhiv, Bilopillia and Zarutske.

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk, where two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Three occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked nine times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka and Nevske. Four attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, five are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully stopped four Russian offensives near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

Three firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The invaders were advancing towards Kalynivka and Klishchiyivka. One attack is still ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and Romanivka. Four combat engagements have been completed, six are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft launched NARs near Druzhba and dropped two UAS near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 29 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. Russians also carried out an air strike on Oleksandropol. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 18 attacks, with 11 battles currently underway. The enemy's losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked 16 times near Ukrayinske, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Fourteen attempts to advance were repelled, two are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions 15 times, in particular near Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechystivka. Seven battles are over, eight are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders fired from multiple rocket launchers at Kostyantynivka and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but with the involvement of aviation, they attacked the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged, the General Staff summarized.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Eight Times at Russian Manpower Concentrations and Hit Ammunition Depot - General Staff