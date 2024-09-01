Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Eight Times at Russian Manpower Concentrations and Hit Ammunition Depot - General Staff

On August 31, Ukrainian troops struck eight times at enemy troop concentrations and once at an occupant ammunition depot. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The General Staff provides information as of 8:00 a.m. on September 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on enemy manpower concentrations and one on the occupiers' ammunition depot - the statement said.

Details

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with ten missiles, 73 air strikes, using 96 combat aircraft. In addition, it made almost 3,900 attacks, 96 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Manukhivka, Hlukhiv, Obody, Liptsi, Mali Prokhody, Cherkaska Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Serhiivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Selidove, Pokrovsk, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Novoukrainka, Kostiantynopil and Rivne.

Addendum

Today, on September 1, the General Staff reported that the losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached about 616,300 people, 8,592 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.