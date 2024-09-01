Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Eight Times at Russian Manpower Concentrations and Hit Ammunition Depot - General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129633 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 222155 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165695 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160524 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146141 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211239 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112729 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198310 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105245 views

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 109751 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 106633 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 90861 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82046 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51570 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 222155 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 211239 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 198310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 224619 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 212239 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 51575 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 82046 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153962 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157856 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Eight Times at Russian Manpower Concentrations and Hit Ammunition Depot - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27536 views

On August 31, the Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted 8 strikes on Russian troop concentrations and 1 on an ammunition depot. The enemy carried out 5 missile and 73 air strikes and almost 3,900 attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On August 31, Ukrainian troops struck eight times at enemy troop concentrations and once at an occupant ammunition depot. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The General Staff provides information as of 8:00 a.m. on September 1 regarding the Russian invasion.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on enemy manpower concentrations and one on the occupiers' ammunition depot

- the statement said.

Details

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched five missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with ten missiles, 73 air strikes, using 96 combat aircraft. In addition, it made almost 3,900 attacks, 96 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In addition, the aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Manukhivka, Hlukhiv, Obody, Liptsi, Mali Prokhody, Cherkaska Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Serhiivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Selidove, Pokrovsk, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Novoukrainka, Kostiantynopil and Rivne.

Addendum

Today, on September 1, the General Staff reported that the losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached about 616,300 people, 8,592 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

