“Decisiveness deficit": Zelenskyy makes tough statement on EU policy

Europe's GDP is 10 times higher than Russia's, and this advantage could be the main argument in countering aggression. The lack of determination prevents it from being realized, said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he said, there are significant changes in Europe's political and security attitudes.

Russia spends 30% more on the war than all of Ukraine's allies combined. However, the gap in spending is only apparently significant. In fact, it can be overcome by allocating only 0.2% of European GDP. We are talking about $40 billion a year. During the financial crisis of 2008, Europe spent that much on economic stabilization - every month, - the politician emphasized.

He noted that if we don't invest in Ukraine's victory today, tomorrow Europeans will have to spend orders of magnitude more to arm themselves and increase the size of their armies.

Obviously, the question is not about money, we have the money. The main question is when the instinct for self-preservation in Europe will not only wake up in full, but also transform into tough logistical decisions, - Podolyak summarized.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock announced a large-scale package of military aid to Ukraine from the EU. According to her, the amount of aid could reach 700 billion euros, similar to the fund during the coronavirus crisis.