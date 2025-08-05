Decisions on procurement in the National Guard will be made by a commission, almost 200 rear positions are being cut - Klymenko

Logistics must work as a support mechanism for every soldier on the front line. A system that cannot withstand the challenges of war must be changed. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Klymenko held a meeting today with the command of the National Guard. The focus was on procurement, logistics, and material and technical support systems.

I heard a report from the commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, regarding the prospective model of defense procurement. We have a concrete plan with deadlines, responsible persons, and clear control

Plan details:

An effective and transparent system for supplying combat units is a clear instruction from the President. And this is a matter of trust in the entire system. At the same time, we are checking all previously concluded contracts. Audit and internal security are working. Our goal is a transparent, effective, controlled supply system, the effective result of which our combat units feel on the front line