Decisions on procurement in the National Guard will be made by a commission, almost 200 rear positions are being cut - Klymenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Internal Affairs is introducing a new procurement system in the National Guard: a single commission will make decisions, and almost 200 rear positions will be cut. This is intended to ensure transparency and efficiency of logistics for frontline needs.
Logistics must work as a support mechanism for every soldier on the front line. A system that cannot withstand the challenges of war must be changed. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
Klymenko held a meeting today with the command of the National Guard. The focus was on procurement, logistics, and material and technical support systems.
I heard a report from the commander, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, regarding the prospective model of defense procurement. We have a concrete plan with deadlines, responsible persons, and clear control
Plan details:
- A single commission is being created at the level of the Main Directorate of the National Guard, which will make decisions on procurement.
- A new department for controlling official (combat) activities is operating – it will check every document, supplier, contractor, and, most importantly, every official.
- Almost 200 rear positions are being cut – resources must work for the front line, not for unnecessary bureaucracy.
- Appointments only with combat experience. Only after checks. Including – a polygraph. Without this – no signature.
An effective and transparent system for supplying combat units is a clear instruction from the President. And this is a matter of trust in the entire system. At the same time, we are checking all previously concluded contracts. Audit and internal security are working. Our goal is a transparent, effective, controlled supply system, the effective result of which our combat units feel on the front line
Recall
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed large-scale corruption in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment. Among the defendants are a current People's Deputy of Ukraine, heads of district and city military-civilian administrations, and servicemen of the National Guard. The latter have already been suspended from their positions.