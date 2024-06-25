$41.340.03
Decision made to evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in Donetsk region: list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54306 views

In the Donetsk region, a decision was made to forcibly evacuate children with their parents from several villages in the Lyman and Illinivsk communities due to constant hostile shelling.

Decision made to evacuate families with children from a number of settlements in Donetsk region: list

In Donetsk region, a decision was made to conduct a forced evacuation of children with their parents or other legal representatives from a number of villages  of the Liman and  Illinivsk communities. This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN

Details 

According to Filashkin, the forced evacuation  of children with their parents will be carried out from the village of Droysheve in the Liman community and the villages of Nova Poltavka, Novoolenivka, Oleksandropil, Romanivka in the Illinivsk community.  The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the regional  commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations in Donetsk region. 

The decision was sent for approval by the military command authorities in the relevant territory and the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law.

According to the head of the RMA, the commission also discussed the issue of strengthening evacuation measures from the Toretsk community. According to Mr. Filashkin, the enemy is shelling the community every day with all types of weapons, including aerial bombs and drones, and it is extremely dangerous to stay here.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
Toretsk
