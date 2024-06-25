Forced evacuation may be announced in Toretsk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89888 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100639 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118156 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188437 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232873 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142971 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368868 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181707 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149611 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197899 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89888 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84565 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100639 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98600 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118156 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 404 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3856 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11470 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13126 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17172 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Forced evacuation may be announced in Toretsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26493 views

Due to the presence of the occupiers near Toretsk, a forced evacuation of the city, where about 5,500 people remain, may be announced, as residents continue to leave every day.

Forced evacuation may be announced in Toretsk

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that due to the presence of the occupiers near Toretsk, a forced evacuation may be announced in the city.  He said this during a telethon, according to Suspilne, UNN reports .

Details

It is stated that the relevant decision will be considered at a meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies to be held on Tuesday, June 25.

However, according to Filashkin, people are already evacuating from Toretsk: about 6,000 people were there the day before yesterday, and now there are 5,500.

Every day people are leaving Toretsk. The same applies to Lyman, Ocheretyne community and the town of Krasnohorivka. Mandatory evacuation of the population continues in the region, and forced evacuation continues in those towns that are on the front line

said the head of the region.

The military actively uses the Volya-E robot to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield: Fedorov showed the development21.06.24, 17:19 • 25124 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31