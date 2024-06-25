Forced evacuation may be announced in Toretsk

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that due to the presence of the occupiers near Toretsk, a forced evacuation may be announced in the city. He said this during a telethon, according to Suspilne, UNN reports .

Details

It is stated that the relevant decision will be considered at a meeting of the Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies to be held on Tuesday, June 25.

However, according to Filashkin, people are already evacuating from Toretsk: about 6,000 people were there the day before yesterday, and now there are 5,500.

Every day people are leaving Toretsk. The same applies to Lyman, Ocheretyne community and the town of Krasnohorivka. Mandatory evacuation of the population continues in the region, and forced evacuation continues in those towns that are on the front line said the head of the region.

