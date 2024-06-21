The military actively uses the Volya-E robot to evacuate the wounded from the battlefield: Fedorov showed the development

Robot logistician Volya-E helped evacuate hundreds of wounded soldiers from the battlefield, saving many lives, said Deputy Prime Minister for innovation, education, science and Technology-Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

"The robot logistician Volya-E saved hundreds of wounded soldiers. it takes at least 2 people to evacuate a wounded person from the battlefield to simply lift the stretcher. While the military is rescuing a fellow soldier, an enemy drone can follow them and direct fire. It's dangerous. The robot logistician Volya - E from the participants of the cluster Brave 1 helps to evacuate the wounded and save lives," Fedorov said in Telegram.

"The military is already actively using it, and in general, thanks to the work of one of the Brigades, the military evacuated more than a hundred wounded and dead, many of whom could not be taken out in any other way. For example, at the end of last year, during a week of fighting in the Donetsk direction, the Volya-E robot evacuated about 20 wounded soldiers," Fedorov said.

According to him, the operator controls the robot remotely, being safe, at a distance of up to three kilometers. It rides on tracks, is compact and not heavy, accelerates to a top speed of 12 km/h. At the same time, it is easy to transport it - in the trunk of an SUV.

"In addition to evacuating soldiers, the robot delivers ammunition weighing up to 150 kg. It is also one of the robots that United collects 24. Donate so that the fighters have more technologies that save lives," said Fedorov.

In Ukraine, robotic equipment was tested to save people from the battlefield