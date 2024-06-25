One killed and 4 wounded in morning shelling in Donetsk region

One person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of shelling in Donetsk region on the morning of June 25, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, UNN reports .

Details

According to Filashkin, a woman born in 1957 died in Zolota Niva of the Velykonovosilkivska community as a result of shelling.

In addition, Russians have already conducted 6 air strikes in Toretsk in the morning, wounding 4 people. All the victims were taken to hospital.

