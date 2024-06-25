One killed and 4 wounded in morning shelling in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and four were wounded in the morning shelling in Donetsk region on June 25.
According to Filashkin, a woman born in 1957 died in Zolota Niva of the Velykonovosilkivska community as a result of shelling.
Details
According to Filashkin, a woman born in 1957 died in Zolota Niva of the Velykonovosilkivska community as a result of shelling.
In addition, Russians have already conducted 6 air strikes in Toretsk in the morning, wounding 4 people. All the victims were taken to hospital.
