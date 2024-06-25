Enemy attacks railroad infrastructure in Donetsk region: railroad workers wounded, some damage

Two railway workers were injured, infrastructure and rolling stock were damaged in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, as a result of an enemy attack on the railroad on June 24, but trains continue to run as scheduled, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The railroad is under enemy fire again!" On June 24, the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure of Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy shelling, two railroad workers were wounded, infrastructure and rolling stock in Pokrovsk were damaged," UZ reported on Telegram.

As noted, a driver and a laboratory assistant suffered moderate injuries. "The employees were provided with the necessary medical care, they are in hospital, their condition is stable," the company said.

In addition, according to UZ, the shelling damaged administrative buildings, the contact network, tracks, signaling and communication devices, and a shunting locomotive.

"Despite the enemy shelling, we continue to move on schedule," - UZ emphasized.

Russians attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers in the morning: there are wounded