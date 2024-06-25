Russians attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers in the morning: there are wounded

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2574 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92566 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105118 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121114 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190027 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234232 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143666 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369346 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181808 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66303 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73819 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87184 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31660 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92547 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105106 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101301 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121103 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1676 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4924 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11970 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13593 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17541 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers in the morning: there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18633 views

In the morning, Russians shelled Kurakhove in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers, wounding two civilians and damaging four residential buildings.

Russians attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers in the morning: there are wounded

On the morning of June 25, the Russian army struck Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with a KABOR missile, injuring two civilians and damaging 4 apartment buildings. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region. 

"Today at 5:30 a.m. Russia hit Kurakhove with a KAB, two civilians were wounded and 4 apartment buildings were damaged," the police said, 

Police recorded 2166 hostile attacks in Donetsk region over the last day.  The Russian army shelled 10 localities: the towns of Druzhkivka, Zalizne, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, New York, and the villages of Dalne, Mykolayivka, and Mykhaylivka.

The Russians hit Pokrovsk with two missiles from Iskander-M, killing 5 civilians. Another 38 civilians were injured, including four children - a 12-year-old boy and three girls aged 9, 11 and 13.  19 private houses, critical infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged.

The enemy dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Kurakhove, killing one person and injuring one.

Occupants attacked Toretsk with three KAB-250 bombs and artillery - a civilian was killed and wounded. Two administrative buildings, 4 apartment buildings and 5 private houses were damaged.

Russian terrorists fired two Iskander-M missiles at Druzhkivka, wounding three residents, including a 16-year-old child. Six private houses, an enterprise, a shop, civilian cars, and a life support facility were damaged.

In Velyka Novosilka, a woman was wounded by two KAB-250 bombs  , and 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses were damaged by an air strike.

Two residents were wounded in Zalizne and another in Mykolaivka as a result of a drone strike. 

The invaders hit Mykhaylivka with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, damaging 15 private houses.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31