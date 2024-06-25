Russians attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region with multiple rocket launchers in the morning: there are wounded

On the morning of June 25, the Russian army struck Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with a KABOR missile, injuring two civilians and damaging 4 apartment buildings. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

"Today at 5:30 a.m. Russia hit Kurakhove with a KAB, two civilians were wounded and 4 apartment buildings were damaged," the police said,

Police recorded 2166 hostile attacks in Donetsk region over the last day. The Russian army shelled 10 localities: the towns of Druzhkivka, Zalizne, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, New York, and the villages of Dalne, Mykolayivka, and Mykhaylivka.

The Russians hit Pokrovsk with two missiles from Iskander-M, killing 5 civilians. Another 38 civilians were injured, including four children - a 12-year-old boy and three girls aged 9, 11 and 13. 19 private houses, critical infrastructure, and vehicles were damaged.

The enemy dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Kurakhove, killing one person and injuring one.

Occupants attacked Toretsk with three KAB-250 bombs and artillery - a civilian was killed and wounded. Two administrative buildings, 4 apartment buildings and 5 private houses were damaged.

Russian terrorists fired two Iskander-M missiles at Druzhkivka, wounding three residents, including a 16-year-old child. Six private houses, an enterprise, a shop, civilian cars, and a life support facility were damaged.

In Velyka Novosilka, a woman was wounded by two KAB-250 bombs , and 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses were damaged by an air strike.

Two residents were wounded in Zalizne and another in Mykolaivka as a result of a drone strike.

The invaders hit Mykhaylivka with two UMPB D-30SN bombs, damaging 15 private houses.