Death toll in Poltava rises to 10 as a result of Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling of a residential building in Poltava killed 10 people and injured 17 others. Rescuers evacuated 22 people, and 194 people received psychological assistance.
Two more people were killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in Poltava. The number of victims has increased to 10. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
17 people were injured, including 4 children. 22 people were rescued,
It is noted that psychologists of the SES and the National Police helped 194 people, including 11 children.
Rescuers are continuing rescue operations.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten in Poltava were left without heat supply due to an enemy missile attack. The attack killed 8 people, including 1 child, and injured 17.