Death toll in Poltava rises to 10 as a result of Russian shelling

Two more people were killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in Poltava. The number of victims has increased to 10. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

17 people were injured, including 4 children. 22 people were rescued, - the statement reads

It is noted that psychologists of the SES and the National Police helped 194 people, including 11 children.

Rescuers are continuing rescue operations.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten in Poltava were left without heat supply due to an enemy missile attack. The attack killed 8 people, including 1 child, and injured 17.